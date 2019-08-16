Man arrested for breaking into several businesses

IRON MOUNTAIN — The Iron Mountain Police Department received a complaint of a breaking and entering of a business in the Downtown Plaza located in the 400 block of South Stephenson Avenue.

It happened around 6 a.m. Friday. The Downtown Plaza has numerous businesses located inside of it. After clearing and searching the large building to make sure that the suspect was not still inside, it was learned that a total of six businesses were broken into during the night. Mainly money was stolen from the businesses.

After several hours of investigation, investigators came up with a suspect. Around 1:15 p.m. the suspect was located hiding in a wooded area near US-2 and Michigan Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Numerous pieces of evidence related to the incident were recovered from the suspect as well as from his apartment when it was searched.

The Iron Mountain Police Department was assisted initially on scene with the search of the building by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department. The Michigan State Police also assisted with evidence technicians who responded to the scene to process it for trace evidence.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man from Iron Mountain was lodged in the Dickinson County Correctional Center. At this time the suspect is charged with a bond violation (bond revoked). He was at the time of this crime out on bond for an unrelated breaking and entering.

Formal charges for these new crimes are expected after the review of the formal complaint by Dickinson County Prosecutor Lisa Richards sometime next week.