Man arrested for child sexually abusive material, sodomy

News
Posted: / Updated:
police-lights-jpg_20160115123315-159532

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A Marquette man has been arrested on several charges of seven felony counts of child sexually abusive activity, seven felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and two felony counts of sodomy.

Stephen Andrew Waligore, 41, was arraigned on Monday, Oct. 21. An investigation was done by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip. The suspect was located at a home in Marquette County where he was living.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, if convicted, Waligore faces up to 25 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, 20 years to life for using a computer to commit a crime, and 15 years in prison for sodomy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2019"

When is it time for a joint replacement?

Thumbnail for the video titled "When is it time for a joint replacement?"

U.P. House of Terror

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. House of Terror"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT FORECAST 10/31/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT FORECAST 10/31/2019"

Precious Metals 10-31-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 10-31-2019"

Stocks 10-31-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 10-31-2019"