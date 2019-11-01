Man arrested for child sexually abusive material, sodomy

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A Marquette man has been arrested on several charges of seven felony counts of child sexually abusive activity, seven felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and two felony counts of sodomy.

Stephen Andrew Waligore, 41, was arraigned on Monday, Oct. 21. An investigation was done by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip. The suspect was located at a home in Marquette County where he was living.

According to a press release from Michigan State Police, if convicted, Waligore faces up to 25 years in prison for child sexually abusive activity, 20 years to life for using a computer to commit a crime, and 15 years in prison for sodomy.