Man arrested for child sexually abusive material

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Gladstone man has been arrested after an investigation by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

43-year-old Corey Savola was arrested by the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit yesterday.

A tip came in and a search warrant was obtained for a home in Delta County where he was.

He has been charged with four counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession, one count of child sexually abusive activity-possession, and five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

If convicted, he faces several years in prison.