Man arrested for OWI after causing seven vehicle crash

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN)– Iron Mountain Police arrested a 63-year-old man for Operating Under the Influence of Drugs after the man caused a seven vehicle crash.

It happened yesterday, September 25 around 2:15 p.m. on US-2 near “H” Street.

The 63-year-old was driving a white Dodge pickup and travelling north. He crossed the line and into the left turn lane sideswiping two cars and rear-ending a SUV. The rear-end collision pushed the SUV into three other vehicles waiting at the light.

Two drivers were transported to Dickinson County Healthcare System for precautionary measures.

The name of the suspect is being held pending arraignment. The crash is still under investigation.