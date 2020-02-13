Man arrested in child sexual assault, child pornography investigation

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — An Upper Peninsula man has been arrested on child sexual assault and child pornography charges.

47-year-old Duane Forrest of Sault Ste. Marie faces more than a dozen counts ranging from criminal sexual conduct against a child, producing child sexually abusive material, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

According to the Chippewa Co Sheriff’s Office, the initial crimes happened outside of Sault Ste. Marie but within Chippewa County.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Tweed Street in Sault Ste. Marie yesterday.

Some of the victims have been identified but investigators believe there may be more.

If you have any information about Forrest or other potential victims call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office at (906) 635-6355 and ask for detective Mitchell.

Detectives from TRIDENT, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and HSI all assisted in executing the search warrant.

Forrest was arraigned in the 91st District Court today and was given a $1,000,000 bond.

Below is the list of charges the suspect faces.

1- Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 1st Degree, against a child
2- CSC 1st Degree, against a child
3- CSC 1st Degree, against a child
4- Child Sexually Abusive Material, (PRODUCING)
5- Child Sexually Abusive Material, (PRODUCING)
6- Child Sexually Abusive Material, (PRODUCING)
7- CSC 3rd Degree, against a child
8- CSC 3rd Degree, against a child
9- CSC 3rd Degree, against a child
10- CSC 2nd Degree, against a child
11- CSC 2nd Degree, against a child
12- CSC 2nd Degree, against a child
13- ACCOSTING a Child for Immoral Purposes
14- ACCOSTING a Child for Immoral Purposes

