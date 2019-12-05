Man charged in 2 deaths; told Home Depot to call cops

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A western Michigan man who told workers at a Home Depot store to call police has been charged with killing two friends in separate incidents, including his housemate.

George Yzaguirre appeared in court Thursday in the death of 63-year-old Ed Fuller. He was found dead at his mobile home in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. Yzaguirre also is charged in the fatal stabbing of his 34-year-old housemate, David Isner, in Kentwood.Yzaguirre also is charged in the fatal stabbing of 34-year-old David Isner

