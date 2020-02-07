Man charged in estranged wife’s 2006 cold case slaying

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his estranged wife more than a decade ago in western Michigan.

Michael Pagel was arraigned via video Thursday in Grand Rapids. Bond has been set at $2 million.

Renee Pagel was 41 when she was stabbed to death in 2006 in her Courtland Township home, northeast of Grand Rapids. The couple was married for nine years and going through a divorce when she was slain.

Michael Pagel was arrested Thursday in Saginaw County, about 100 miles east-northeast of Courtland Township. MLive.com reports that he moved with the couple’s three children to Saginaw County after the slaying.