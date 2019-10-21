Man dies after ATV accident

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) — One man from Delta County is dead after an all-terrain vehicle rollover accident.

It happened Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. on the man’s property near Rock. He has been identified as 84-year-old Charles Dedic.

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Dedic was riding alone. It appears he was thrown from the ATV when it rolled over.

He ended up face down in a water hole and pinned underneath the ATV. Dedic’s son found him about 30 minutes after the incident.

Rescuers tried to resuscitate him but it didn’t work.