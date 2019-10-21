Breaking News
Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast

Man dies after ATV accident

News
Posted: / Updated:
police-car-lights-jpg_20161214152410-159532

ROCK, Mich. (WJMN) — One man from Delta County is dead after an all-terrain vehicle rollover accident.

It happened Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. on the man’s property near Rock. He has been identified as 84-year-old Charles Dedic.

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Dedic was riding alone. It appears he was thrown from the ATV when it rolled over.

He ended up face down in a water hole and pinned underneath the ATV. Dedic’s son found him about 30 minutes after the incident.

Rescuers tried to resuscitate him but it didn’t work.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Caregiver Incentive Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caregiver Incentive Project"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/20/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/20/2019"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/19/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 10/19/2019"

The 5th Down: HS Football Highlights & Scores (10/18/19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 5th Down: HS Football Highlights & Scores (10/18/19)"

The 5th Down: HS Football Highlights & Scores (10/18/19)

Thumbnail for the video titled "The 5th Down: HS Football Highlights & Scores (10/18/19)"

Impella keeps heart pumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impella keeps heart pumping"