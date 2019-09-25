Man dies after crashing on Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — A downstate man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on the Mackinac Bridge.

It happened Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police-St. Ignace Post were dispatched to the incident.

57-year-old Charles Chronowski from Macomb was the driver of the motorcycle who died. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Chronowski lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was transported to the Mackinac Straits Hospital in St. Ignace where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unknown currently if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by the St. Ignace Police Department, Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department, Sault Tribal Police Department, Straits EMS, St Ignace Fire Department, and the Mackinac Bridge Authority.