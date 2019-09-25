Man dies after crashing on Mackinac Bridge

News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1508468519896.jpg

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — A downstate man is dead after his motorcycle crashed on the Mackinac Bridge.

It happened Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police-St. Ignace Post were dispatched to the incident.

57-year-old Charles Chronowski from Macomb was the driver of the motorcycle who died. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Chronowski lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. He was transported to the Mackinac Straits Hospital in St. Ignace where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unknown currently if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by the St. Ignace Police Department, Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department, Sault Tribal Police Department, Straits EMS, St Ignace Fire Department, and the Mackinac Bridge Authority.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Hockey Up Here

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey Up Here"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2019"

U.P. Trades Career Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.P. Trades Career Fair"

Real Yoopers Wear Pink

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real Yoopers Wear Pink"

Hockeyville report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockeyville report"

HS Volleyball Highlights: Gwinn tops Westwood in straight sets

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball Highlights: Gwinn tops Westwood in straight sets"