L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) — One man is dead after a house fire in the Upper Peninsula.

It happened this morning around 9:30 at a home on Fourth Street in L’Anse.

According to the fire chief of the L’Anse Fire Department, firefighters could see flames coming from a front window.

First responders kicked in a door to the home and found the 57-year-old man on the floor.

They tried to revive him but sadly he passed away.