Man dies after snowmobile crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — One man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Chippewa County.

According to the Michigan State Police-Sault Ste. Marie Post, it happened this afternoon just after 12:30 on Trail #452 (Betsy River Road) near Wide Water Road in Whitefish Township.

The preliminary investigation shows the man lost control of his snowmobile, left the trail, and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the snowmobile has been identified as 28-year-old Zackary Snider from Hart. Snider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Whitefish Fire and EMS and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.