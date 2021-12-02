Man dies following crash in Alger County

BURT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) released details of a deadly crash that happened on Thursday.

According to ACSO, the crash was reported along M-77 in Burt Township. An unidentified man went off the road while going around a curve. Their vehicle hit multiple trees before coming to a stop.

Burt Twp. Ambulance, Fire Dept., Alger EMS and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and had to cut the vehicle open to remove the driver. They later died at the hospital from their injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle.

