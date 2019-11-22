Man drowns in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — One man is dead after his body was found floating in the water of Escanaba Harbor near Water Plant Road.

It happened this afternoon around 1:30.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, the man has been identified as 55-year-old Anthony McCullough. He was part of the Hannahville Tribal Community.

He was found floating face down just offshore east of the Harbor Master Building. Officers were able to pull the body ashore.

Investigators say it appears to be an accidental drowning, but the investigation continues in trying to determine where McCullough may have been seen prior to his death. Foul play is not suspected in this matter.