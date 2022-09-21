IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A man has been extradited to the UP from Las Vegas, Nevada, and is facing two charges relating to trafficking methamphetamine, according to Michigan State Police.

Donald Kurth was reportedly located and identified by officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department while they were investigating an unrelated crime.

He is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Absconding from Justice.

MSP says that Kurth was held in Las Vegas on a Michigan State Police warrant while arrangements were made to have him transported back to Michigan.

Kurth was arraigned in Iron County court on Monday, September 19.