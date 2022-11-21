MARENISCO, Mich. (WJMN) – A man has been arrested after fleeing Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers in Gogebic County and leading officers on a chase into northern Wisconsin.

According to a release from MSP, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 10:56 a.m. on Monday for a report of a domestic disturbance and malicious destruction of property complaint at an address in Marenisco. While heading to the scene, police learned the suspect was firing a gun at or near the address.

Upon arrival, responders learned the suspect, a 31-year-old man, had left the scene before police arrived. MSP says the suspect returned to the location a short time later and fired a shot towards a nearby home when confronted by police.

The man then left the scene in a vehicle and was pursued by MSP Wakefield troopers, Gogebic County Sheriff deputies, Watersmeet Township officers, and Michigan DNR officers. Officers followed the vehicle into Vilas County, Wisconsin, where Wisconsin State Patrol troopers and Vilas County Sheriff deputies deployed stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s vehicle tires.

The suspect was then taken into custody without further incident. There were no injuries to the public, law enforcement, or the suspect in the pursuit.

According to MSP, the suspect is currently lodged in the Vilas County Jail on a charge of fleeing and eluding officers. He is pending extradition back to Michigan for additional charges.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.