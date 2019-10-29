Man found dead at Alger County waterfall

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police released information Tuesday morning about a man found dead at the overlook for Wagner Falls in Alger County on Monday.

MSP said troopers from the Negaunee post were called out to the Wagner Falls overlook around 9:00 a.m. on Monday. They found a man who had passed away. They don’t suspect any foul play in the case. The man, who has not been identified was a 37-year-old from lower Michigan.

The Munising Police Department and Alger County EMS assisted MSP troopers on the investigation.

