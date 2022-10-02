MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers were dispatched to the Delta Hotel around 5:15 a.m. on September 28 after reports of a man trying to get into the wrong room.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Delondon Malone was not a guest of the hotel, and when officers were talking to him, he allegedly gave them a fake name.

A report states that after an investigation, officers allegedly found ’13 baggies of fentanyl in his sweatshirt,’ and after finding Malone’s car, approximately 100 small baggies containing 104 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of heroin, and .5 grams of cocaine were allegedly found in the vehicle.

Malone, who is from Chicago, was transported to the Racine County Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver/Manufacture Heroin and Fentanyl, Obstruction, and Criminal Damage to Property.

No other information was provided due to the case still being under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is released.