FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man will spend 15 days in jail and pay a fine for voting in both Wisconsin and Michigan during the 2020 presidential election.

A release from Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney states that Edward Malnar, 75, was sentenced on Thursday for a Felony Election Fraud charge and will spend 15 days in jail and pay a $3,500 fine.

Malnar is the fifth defendant convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County during the 2020 presidential election, the release notes.

Malnar pled guilty to the Election Fraud charge as well as to Obstructing an Officer for voting in Michigan and Wisconsin in the November 2020 election.

The investigation revealed that Malnar admitted to voting in person in Wisconsin and Michigan election records show that Malnar voted by absentee ballot in Michigan.

“We are protecting the process that serves as the foundation of our entire system of government. Without that we wouldn’t have our freedoms and abilities and with that comes certain responsibilities,” said Judge Laura Lavey.

District Attorney Toney stated that the number of convictions speaks to the integrity of the process, “We will continue to defend the foundation of our republic by ensuring every legal vote is counted equally. These convictions reflect the integrity of that process but do not represent a stolen election.”

No further details were provided.