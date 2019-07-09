Man in custody after attempted armed robbery at Escanaba Hardee’s

ESCANABA–Today, July 9, around 11:35am, Delta County Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a male suspect, who was still inside Hardee’s Restaurant, passing a note indicating to the attendant of an armed robbery. The male suspect entered the bathroom and held up inside until authorities arrived.

Units from Escanaba Public Safety, Delta County Sheriff Department, and the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post arrived on scene to establish a perimeter. Officers from Escanaba Public Safety entered the restaurant and eventually talked the suspect from exiting the bathroom without incident.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as a 59 year old white male from Portage Michigan. No firearm was located but the note used in the attempt was recovered. Charges will be sought through the Delta County Prosecutor’s office for attempted armed robbery.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, Delta County Sheriff Department, Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, and Rampart EMS.

Nothing further will be released at this time.