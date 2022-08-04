CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.

Officials identified the man as Jared Houg. The explosion is believed to have happened while Houg was making fireworks in his garage.

The ingredients he was using were not illegal and what he was doing was legal, said the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was described as an apparent accident.

No additional information was provided.