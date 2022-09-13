(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.

When the driver was asked why he was driving so fast, he reportedly said he wanted to see how fast his car would go. Additionally, the driver showed signs of impairment.

He was eventually arrested for his 6th OWI. Wisconsin State Patrol also provided a picture that showed a BrAC of .195 as well as a speed of 115 mph.

There was no information on where the traffic stop happened. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.