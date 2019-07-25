Man injured in morning crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY — On July 25, at approximately 6:10 a.m. troopers from the Michigan State Police-Manistique Post were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on M-77 just north of the Seney Refuge in Germfask Township of Schoolcraft County.

Upon arriving on scene, troopers found the driver of the vehicle was breathing but not responsive. The vehicle was traveling southbound on M-77 when it left the roadway, traveling into the ditch, and rolling over multiple times.

The man driving sustained major injuries from the crash and was brought to Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and later airlifted to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey where he is in critical condition. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Alcohol, cannabis, and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

Troopers were assisted by MSP St. Ignace, MSP Gladstone, Manistique and Luce EMS along with Germfask and Seney Township First Responders. The Schoolcraft County Road Commission also assisted with traffic control. The investigation continues.