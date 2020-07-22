Man sentenced in sexual assault case

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A 31-year-old man from downstate was sentenced to 10-15 years for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from Stephenson.
According to the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office, Cody Quackenbush of Walled Lake was sentenced today.
The incident happened August 16, 2019. A press release states that Quackenbush drove eight hours to see the girl.
A deputy retrieved the girl’s cell phone and found incriminating Snapchat messages from Quackenbush.
Rope, sexual toys, and alcohol were found in Quackenbush’s trunk.
