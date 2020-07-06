Man severely injures hand in Dickinson County firework accident

SAGOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, July 4 at around 8:00 p.m. troopers from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police Post were dispatched to a Firework Injury Accident at the Silver Lake Resort in Sagola Township.

Dispatch advised a fifty-year-old man had severely injured his left hand.

Troopers assisted EMS with treatment of the subject until Valley Med Flight Helicopter arrived on scene. As Valley Med Flight was unable to land in the parking lot, M-95 Hwy was briefly shutdown so subject could be loaded into the helicopter. He was then transported to Marquette and then possibly relayed to Green Bay, WI.

A witness said the man was setting up fireworks on their private property. The witness stated she heard a boom and observed the subject lying on the ground. As she was unsure first responders would be able to locate the camp, she transported the subject to the Silver Lake Resort. The witness described the firework as a “mortar” but could not provide further details.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Troopers were assisted by Star EMS, Integrity Care, Sagola Twp. Fire, and Valley Med Flight.