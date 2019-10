ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Department of Public Safety issued an alert on Monday morning asking for the public’s help in locating Joshua Lark.

A felony warrant has been issued for Lark’s arrest. He is accused of failing to comply with the sex offender registration act.

The public safety department is asking anyone who knows where Lark is to message them privately on Facebook or to call police dispatch at (906) 786-5911.