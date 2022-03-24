GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Proceedings resumed Thursday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin, one of the suspects that has already pleaded guilty, returned to the witness stand to face questions from defense attorneys. On Wednesday, Garbin said he joined the plot voluntarily and was not entrapped by FBI informants Stephen Robeson or Dan Chappel.

Another suspect who previously pleaded guilty, Kaleb Franks, may also testify.

Attorneys for two of the men on trial asked the judge on Wednesday to compel Robeson to testify. The controversial informant has threatened to invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination.

In a March 8 interview with Target 8, Robeson said there was no entrapment.

“I don’t have nothing against them, but I don’t know what I can do to help them,” Robeson said. “They certainly put themselves in a position.”

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.

12:20 p.m.: Early on, Franks says, the Wolverine Watchmen complained about the government, believing it was “too intrusive, over-reaching.”

But not until after Adam Fox was introduced to the Wolverine Watchmen in June 2020 did the talk turn toward making plans, he says.

“There were a lot more talks about the governor and the issues that they saw with her, a lot more meetings, a lot more training,” Franks testifies.

Noon: Kaleb Franks, 27, of Waterford, who pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, had worked at an inpatient drug and alcohol rehab center to help set up people with recovery plans. Part of his work included helping Circuit Court probationers.

He said he agreed to cooperate because “I wanted to tell the truth.”

Franks said he hopes his cooperation will get him “the lowest sentence possible,” though he knows there’s no guarantee.

He said he joined the conspiracy because “I was hoping that I would be killed in the process…because I no longer wanted to live.”

He said his mom, stepdad and brother had died and he was “struggling financially, and I just wasn’t happy.”

Franks said he joined the Wolverine Watchmen in June 2020.

11:35 a.m.: The testimony of Ty Garbin is complete, leading to a 20-minute break. Next up: Kaleb Franks, who pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

In his plea deal, he agreed there was no entrapment: “The defendant became aware after his arrest that several individuals whom he believed to be fellow conspirators were actually undercover

informants or agents, including Confidential Human Sources (CHS) “Dan” and

“Steve,” the plea deal states. “The defendant was not entrapped or induced to commit any crimes by these

individuals. The defendant also knows Fox, Croft, Harris and Caserta were not

entrapped, based on personal observation and discussions.”

11:25 p.m.: When asked on re-direct by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils Kessler, Ty Garbin says he at first believed the idea to kidnap the governor was a bad idea, but he later changed his mind, believing they could pull it off.

“We started training with other groups, and our skill sets became more refined,” Garbin says.

He says he pleaded guilty because, “I felt I needed to own up to my actions.”

Under cross-examination, Ty Garbin says it was Stephen Robeson who invited members of the Wolverine Watchmen to the militia training in Cambria, Wisc. (Robeson was an informant working for the FBI and was

living in nearby Oxford, Wisc.)

11:00 a.m.: Barry Croft Jr.’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, going after Ty Garbin on the plan to kidnap the governor and leave her stranded on a boat without a motor in Lake Michigan.

Garbin says the plan was not finalized, that they hadn’t found any boats for the plan.

“We could steal a boat, buy a boat, there’s plenty of ways to locate a boat,” Garbin says.

Garbin says he owned a 14-foot row boat, but the engine didn’t work.

He says he offered up his boat “to do night surveillance on the small lake” where Gov. Whitmer’s cottage was located.

10:45 a.m.: Barry Croft Jr.’s attorney, Joshua Blanchard, is going after Ty Garbin and the deal he got from the government: That he’d get a lesser sentence if he cooperated, and that the feds could push for another sentence reduction after the trial is over. He got 75 months in prison.

Also, he avoided a potential charge involving weapons of mass destruction, which carries up to life in prison.

“That means you die in a cage, right?” Blanchard asks. “That’s right.”

10:00 a.m. Ty Garbin testified that Brandon Caserta had two opportunities to conduct recon at the governor’s cottage in Elk Rapids but did not. It’s part of Caserta’s attorney’s attempt to show that his client had nothing to do with a conspiracy.

9:50 a.m.: Attorney Mike Hills is questioning Ty Garbin about his recollection of an Aug. 9 meeting after a tactical training in Munith, near Jackson, and whether Brandon Caserta spoke up, trying to show inconsistencies between Garbin’s testimony and what he’d told authorities earlier.

After some back and forth, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker stops him.

“To me this is pretty important,” Hills says.

“Well, it’s not to me,” the judge responds.

“I feel like you shut me down a lot,” attorney Hills tells the judge after the jury left the courtroom.

“Well, you deserved it a lot,” the judge responds.

Also later, while talking to the judge, Hills said this his client was not at that Aug. 9 meeting as Garbin testified. “He’s lying,” Hills told the judge.

The original criminal complaint in the case listed those who participated in the Aug. 9 session in Munith: Adam Fox, Garbin, Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks and CHS-2 (Dan Chappel). Caserta was not listed.

The indictment also doesn’t list Caserta as attending the Aug. 9 session. “At a Wolverine Watchmen live-fire training exercise in Munith, Michigan, on or

about August 9, 2020, ADAM DEAN FOX proposed kidnapping the Governor to KALEB

JAMES FRANKS, DANIEL JOSEPH HARRIS, and Ty Gerard Garbin,” the indictment states.

9:30 a.m.: Mike Hills, the attorney for suspect Brandon Caserta, points out that on the day he was arrested, Ty Garbin told police that Caserta had “no real role” in the conspiracy. But Garbin says he doesn’t recall saying that. He has testified in court that Caserta was part of the conspiracy.

9:15 a.m.: Attorney Julia Kelly says Ty Garbin changed his story about why Daniel Harris didn’t leave with the groups to conduct night-time recon at the governor’s Elk Rapids in September 2020.

In court, he testified that Harris was “so drunk that he couldn’t stand up,” and that Harris told him, “I’m not feeling it.”

But when he testified earlier before a grand jury, he said: “We just couldn’t find him when we were looking for people to go.”

8:30 a.m.: Julia Kelly, the attorney for Daniel Harris, is questioning Ty Garbin. The attorneys for Caserta and Croft will then get their chance to cross-examine him.

9:00 a.m.: In August 2020, during training exercise in Munith, near Jackson, Ty Garbin gave his thoughts on the idea of kidnapping politicians or storming the capitol.

“The capitol was more of a suicide mission. I thought there was a higher chance of surviving a kidnapping.”