MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) — The superintendent of Manistique Area Schools sent out a note to parents Tuesday announcing that Open Swim is cancelled temporarily. Dr. Kristina Hansen said the decision is due to safety concerns arising multiple times since her tenure began late last year.

“For clarification purposes, the pool locker room safety concerns are related to behavior and supervision,” said a caption on the post making the announcement.

There is no plan to close the pool or eliminate Open Swim according to the school, but it will stay cancelled until a plan is created and staffed.

The district says they will provide updates on their Facebook page.