SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — A 33-year-old man from Manistique is dead after a crash in Cooks.

It happened last night around 6:15 on County Road 442 near C.R. 437.

According to the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, he was going east on C.R. 442 when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the road.

The vehicle hit trees and the man was ejected.