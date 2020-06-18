Manistique man wanted for questioning in attempted homicide

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are looking for Trevor Gault of Manistique. He is is wanted for questioning related to an attempted homicide on Wednesday night.

Troopers from the Gladstone Post of MSP were sent to the area of Inwood Township in Schoolcraft County for a shooting. A Manistique man was found shot. The victim was airlifted to Marquette for further treatment. Their name and current condition have not been released.

Trevor Gault is wanted for questioning in the shooting. Troopers have not been able to find him. If you know where Trevor Gault is, call MSP at (906) 428-4411 or call 911.