MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Board members for Marquette Area Public Schools are set to meet Tuesday night for a special meeting to discuss the next nickname for the Marquette Senior High School.

The board has previously said they are hoping to have a new name selected by the new year. After Tuesday’s special meeting, another regular school board meeting is set for Dec. 18.

The special meeting to discuss rebranding will start at 5:30 p.m. in the MSHS Library. The public will have the opportunity to comment before and after board discussion.