MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A Marquette Township man has made the first step to recall two school board members who voted to change the nicknames of the Marquette Senior High School.

Documents from the Marquette County Clerks Office show on Aug. 16, Jeremy Beerman of Marquette Township filed two petitions to recall Marquette Area Public School board members Jennifer Klipp and Jennifer Ray. No signatures have yet been signed, and none can be collected until a decision comes from the County Election Commission, which must decide whether to approve or reject the petition’s clarity and factuality, according to the Country Clerk’s Office.

The recall procedures say the reason for recall must be stated clearly and based upon conduct during the officer’s current term of office. Petitions filed for both Klipp and Ray carry the same wording, which read:

We, the undersigned, registered and qualified voters of the City of Marquette, in the County of Marquette, and State of Michigan, petition for the calling of an election to recall [Jennifer Klipp and Jennifer Ray] from the office of Marquette Area Public School Board for the following reason(s): Failure to retain the Redmen and Redette names for Marquette Senior High School by voting to retire the nicknames on July 17, 2023. Marquette Area Public Schools released the results of a survey of district registered voters in April of 2020 in which 59% supported keeping the names.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet at noon on Sept. 1, at the Henry A. Skewis Courtroom Annex. The public is allowed to attend. If the language is approved, supporters of the recall will have 90 days, or until Nov. 14, to collect signatures equal to at least 25% of votes cast in the district for governor in 2022 — the statement of votes cast from the county shows that number to be about 2,194. We are waiting for confirmation on the exact number needed from the Clerk’s Office.

Could it be on the ballot in November?

It is possible for the recall to make it onto the ballot this November. For that to happen, at least 2,194 valid signatures need to be given to the County Clerk by Oct. 3. That is because the recall procedure allows the Clerk 35 days to determine the sufficiency of the petition. If the signatures are filed before Nov. 14, the vote could appear on the next regular election.

The MAPS board members decided 4-3 to change the nicknames, with Vice President Glenn Sarka and Trustee Cherryl Maddox-Smith also voting in favor. The 2020 survey cited in the petition was circulated by mail. 21,241 surveys were sent out to registered voters in the district, and 4,799 valid votes were returned — equal to about 22.6%. Out of those people, 59% (about 2,831) were against changing the name.