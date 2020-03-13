MAPS to still provide meals, JJ Packs to students during school closures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on the late evening of March 12 a statewide closure of all K-12 school buildings.

These closures include all public, private, and boarding schools in the state of Michigan. Closures will begin on March 16 and schools will reopen on April 6.

Marquette Area Public Schools will still provide food for their students and anyone in the community 18 years or younger for the next three weeks. Both meals will be bagged and handed out at the front doors of Marquette Senior High School.

Breakfast will be provided between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. JJ packs will also still be given out during this time.

As for other schools in the Marquette County area, the Hematite Power Packs in Ishpeming provide a few options. Organizer Diana Sundberg said they usually provide both perishable, and non-perishable food items. Now they will only provide non-perishable.

They are hoping to provide these packs through the schools. If the state does not allow this, they will reach out to local churches and keep them there. They also plan on coordinating with NICE Community Schools who provide Patriot Packs to their students.

Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent Bill Saunders has been asked by parents for nearly two weeks to shut down schools due to COVID-19 concerns. In response to Whitmer’s statement last night and the concern of parents, Saunders chose to close down MAPS buildings beginning Friday, March 13.

“I was shocked that it came last night at 11 o’clock. Just because in the middle of the night like that not, not a lot of time to prepare for it,” said Saunders. “I made some pretty quick decisions last night. One of them was to close school today. I thought we would have a lot of panic, a lot of anxiety from our parents. If it’s not safe for your students for the next three weeks, why is it safe to send your students today?”

Below is the full statement from MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders sent to parents on March 13:

“Dear Families,

It has been an unprecedented week as our country deals with containment and implementation of safety measures for COVID-19. I’ve personally viewed many of the measures being taken across all spectrums of our society as initially shocking, as I’ve never experienced this level of shutdown in my lifetime. After the shock wears off, I look at all the measures being taken as proactive short-term solutions meant to expedite our return to normalcy. Last night’s announcement by Governor Whitmer at 11:00 p.m. was one of those shocking moments. My reaction was to close school today and provide as much notice to parents as possible. I anticipated panic from parents and students that may have resulted in low attendance; a result that may have cost our district tens of thousands of dollars. I thought there may be a perspective out there that if it wasn’t safe to attend March 16-April 5th, what would make March 13th any safer? I apologize to those families who were inconvenienced by my decision to close today.

MAPS has been planning for a short-term shutdown focusing on student needs. I’m pleased to announce that JJ Packs is assembling take-home meal kits to help feed students in need over the next few weekends. Starting Monday, MAPS will be operating a breakfast service from 8:00-9:00 a.m. and lunch service from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily at Marquette Senior High School for the duration of the break. Anyone in our community 18 and under will receive these meals for free. Our kitchen staff intends to limit contact by handing these meals off at the canopy entrance for students to be consumed off-site.

Megan’s Family Daycare is also willing to provide daycare in a limited area of Superior Hills Elementary School over the mandatory break to help distressed parents. If you are a parent concerned about daycare options, I would encourage you to reach out to this business.

An unfortunate casualty of the coronavirus has been athletic competitions. I feel horribly for our student-athletes who worked so hard to be good at their sports and were unable to finish; Boys Hockey and Boys Basketball were still alive in the MHSAA tournaments. With the Governor’s announcement to close all schools, the MHSAA has mandated canceling all spring sports practices through April 5th. They will reevaluate resuming these activities when school is back in session.

School buildings will be open today and Monday for students to pick up books, instruments, boots, snow pants, etc. We are viewing the mandatory closure as an extended break at this point so we won’t be requiring any studies; however, we will be publicizing a list of websites for every level so students who choose to remain engaged in learning activities can do so. We also view this as an opportunity to have time not normally available during the school year. Custodians will be working during these two weeks and will be providing an intensive cleanse throughout the buildings.

Once again, I understand how disruptive this shutdown is for all families. I’m hopeful our short-term pain and struggles will lead to a quicker return to normalcy. If there is anything we can do to ease this burden, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Thanks for all your support of the Marquette Area Public Schools!”