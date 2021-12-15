WASHINGTON (WJMN) – The US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service announced that Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., doing business at Margherita Meats, Inc., is recalling approximately 10,990 pounds of ready to eat pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Bacillus Cereus (B. cereus).

The pepperoni product was was produced and packaged on June 17, 2021. The product is described as 8 oz., plastic shrink wrapped packages containing unsliced pepperoni “Margherita Pepperoni” with lot code P1931C and a use by date of 12-24-21 represented on the label.

Packaging for recalled meat.

The labelling also has establishment number “EST. 19” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped nationwide for retail. The problem was discovered when the Department of Defense notified FSIS that they found B. cereus during routine product testing.

B. cereus is a toxin-producing microorganism that causes diarrhea and vomiting. There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to the product. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have this product, do not consume it. FSIS advises purchasers of the product to throw it away or return it to the retailer it was purchased from.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.