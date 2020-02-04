Marijuana licenses awarded to businesses in Iron Mountain

News
Posted: / Updated:

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Iron Mountain could be seeing marijuana dispensaries pop up around town in the near future.

At a city council meeting on Monday, four licenses were awarded in regards to recreational marijuana.

“We had a competitive process of an application that needed to be scored. The top two scores were eligible for the retail part of it. All four are eligible for growing and processing,” said Jordan Stanchina, Iron Mountain’s city manager.

The two businesses awarded the retail licenses were Attitude Wellness and RiSe. The Source of Iron Mountain and Green Spectrum Labs were awarded licenses for the growing and processing of adult-use marijuana.

As for zoning regulations, any marijuana facilities or dispensaries must be 500 feet away from schools.

