Marinette County gun range closes due to safety concerns

MARINETTE COUNTY — The Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Sauve, announced at the Town of Peshtigo Board Meeting on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 that the Hipke Road gun range will be closed indefinitely.

The decision was reached in conjunction with Wisconsin DNR officials after multiple safety concerns surfaced.

Investigations are continuing on reports of people in water crafts on the Lower Peshtigo River being in danger of bullets fired from people using the gun range. There have also been complaints of houses and garages being struck across the river from the range.

A press release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office reads, in part:

“This closure is unfortunate, but we believe the prudent decision is in the interest of public safety. It will allow us to investigate these complaints thoroughly and working with the DNR officials to identify necessary safety improvements that must be made before the range can be used again.”

If anyone has any questions about the closure, they can contact the local DNR office at the Peshtigo Service Center at (715)582-5000 or the Sheriff’s Office at (715)732-7607.