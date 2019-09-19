Marinette County Sheriff investigates death at Peshtigo home

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wisc. (WJMN)- The sheriff’s office in Marinette County is investigating the death of an elderly woman at a residence on State Highway 64 in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

The results of the autopsy report are still unknown as it was conducted this morning. Marinette County Sherrif Jerry Sauve reported that this is an isolated incident, and the public is not in any harm.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner. Local 3 News will release more information when it is available.

