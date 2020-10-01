Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve warns about scam attempts

MARINETTE, Wisc., (WJMN)- Two of the recent attempts involve the “grandparent” scam and the “I’m a federal agent” scam.”

The “grandparent” scam targets older individuals and the callers can seem intimidating and sound official. The caller claims the individual’s grandchild is in trouble and they need money sent right away to bail them out of jail or to avoid going to jail.

The “I’m a federal agent” scam involves callers claiming to be agents from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or Internal Revenue Service (IRS). They state that money must be sent A.S.A.P. or the Sheriff is coming to arrest you.

DO NOT send money, give out credit or debit card account information, social security numbers or any other personal information at all. Ask them to call the Sheriff or just hang up on them.