Marinette County woman believed dead in house fire

WAGNER, Wisc. (WJMN) – Firefighters responded to a call on Monday morning at a home on Snyder Road. When the flames were finally out, investigators say the found human remains they believe belong to an elderly woman who lived alone at the home.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Suave said dispatchers were called at 12:40 Monday morning by a person who believed their neighbors home was on fire. Wagner, Wausaukee, Grover Porterfield, Mellen Township, Michigan Fire, along with Wausaukee Rescue, Wisconsin Public Service, Wi. D.N.R. Fire and Sheriff’s Deputies all responded to the fire. While no other homes were nearby, the flames had started to spread to the nearby grass and trees.

Investigators are still working to identify the remains found in the home and then contact the appropriate family members. They are also still working on a cause of the fire.