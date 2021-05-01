Mark Murphy: Packers remain committed to Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Amid all the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers and their MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy addressed the reports in his monthly column on the Packers website.

In case you’ve been not near a phone, computer or TV screen, reports that Aaron Rodgers does not want to play in Green Bay broke on Thursday, the first day of the 2021 NFL draft.

In it, Murphy says it’s an issue they have been addressing with Rodgers for some time.

“Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them,” Murphy says in the column posted on Packers.com.

Murphy goes on to say the Packers remain committed to Rodgers.

“We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us,” Murphy says. “The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”

The Packers drafted cornerback Eric Stokes with their first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.