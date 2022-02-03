MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – In the 108th District, which oversees counties in the southern and eastern U.P., candidates are entering the race with hopes of making it past the August Primary. On Tuesday, Mark Simon made his official campaign announcement with hopes of joining the Michigan State House.

“It is hard to explain but I am going to call it a calling. If you would’ve asked me six months ago if I would be doing this, the answer would have been no. The time is right, my kids are on their own and I have the support from my family and that was a big part of it. I am going to be 59 years old here shortly and I am going to do this job as long as the people want me to.”

Living in Menominee County, Simon graduated from Stephenson High School and Northern Michigan University. He is also a memberof the NMU Basketball Hall of Fame.

Simon is running as a Republican. He spoke to us about the issues he feels are important to address. “The environment is our biggest asset other than the people and we have to make sure that we keep that in mind. Along with, not just here but everywhere the opioid issue is near and dear to me. Working for the United State Doping Agency in Colorado Springs, I traveled the world to make sure that people were competing fairly and I don’t like to see locally what illegal drugs are doing for our community.”

As Simon begins his campaign run, he says it all starts with ideas. “If I can walk away from this job and have my 75 thousand bosses out there say that I did a good job whether it is with taxation. I do have ideas, I know that is a buzz word alot of politicians throw out there but I do have ideas. When it comes to school safety I have ideas, the environment, law enforcement, when it comes to keeping them safe. If I can walk away in 6 years and my 75 thousand bosses..most of them can say ‘good job’ that is what I am trying to accomplish.”

Representative Beau LaFave currently holds the 108th seat. His term limit expires in 2023 when the winner of the November 2022 election will take over.

We found one other candidate currently listed in the run for the 108th. Casey Hoffman. We have reached out to their campaign as well to provide equal coverage of candidates. As of now, we have not received a response.