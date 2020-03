MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Transit Authority (Marq-Tran) announced Tuesday that it will provide door-to-door services only until further notice.

This will take effect on Monday, March 30. You can call (906) 225-1112 for essential rides only: work, medical, pharmacy, and groceries. These rides are free.

There will be no Fixed Route Service and the Marquette Transfer Center will also be closed until further notice.

Marq-Tran’s hours remain the same at this time.