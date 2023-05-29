Memorial Day is busy for members of American Legion Post 44 in Marquette. After solemn graveside ceremonies at both Holy Name and Park Cemeteries, members came back to the Legion Hall for a cookout, fellowship, and to reflect on the importance of this day. It was also an opportunity to increase awareness of all the benefits available to veterans and their families. Richard Jacobson was a medic during the Iraq War, and credits both the American Legion and The Veterans Administration for helping him overcome the physical, financial, and emotional toll that long-term medical conditions can take on our vets.

“Not a whole lot of people know about it so if they you know if anybody ever needs, you know help or want some assistance, at least start by calling here at the American Legion.” Said Jacobson. “Here in Marquette post 44 And then someone could, if it would be myself, or any other member that’s involved in the American Legion point them in the right direction on where they can go.”

Jacobson encourages any veteran or their families to reach out to their local American Legion post, no matter the reason, they can connect you with the resources you may need.