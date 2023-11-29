MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Firefighters were sent to a Marquette apartment building Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, they found one unit on the second floor of the three-story building to be full of smoke. Firefighters searched all floors to evacuate the building, and were able to contain and extinguish the flame in a bedroom at the back of the apartment.

The scene was cleared about an hour after first responders arrived. No injuries were reported, and displaced tenants are receiving help from the Marquette County Pigs-and-Heat Fund.