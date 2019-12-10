Closings
Marquette area artists to showcase work at Holiday Pop Up Art Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local artisans/craftsmen and members of Zero Degrees Gallery are getting together and hosting a Holiday Art Show at The Crib Located at 401 N. Third St on December 12.

The show is from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and features; jewelry, pottery, woodwork, fiber art and knit goods, stained glass, agate suncatchers and paintings just to name a few.

Jennifer Tavernier, one of the artists featured spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

