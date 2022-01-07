MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership will hold a “Clean the Closets” event in the City of Marquette Arts & Culture Center on Saturday, January 15 from 1:00-4:00 PM. The center is located in the lower level of Peter White Public Library.

The event will feature gifts and mementos donated by past delegates from Marquette’s sister city partners of Higashiomi, Japan and Kajaani, Finland over the past 40+ and 20+ years, respectively. While the items will not be priced, the partnership will be accepting donations.

Additionally, the event will feature some original artwork that will be available to purchase. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Sister Cities Guest Artist fund.

The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership is a nonprofit organization that aims to maintain international relationships between Marquette and its two sister cities and educate the community about the importance of international cultural exchange by holding events like delegation visits, local outreach events, art and artifact displays.

If you have any questions or want more information about the event or the Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership, you can contact Paulette Lindberg at (906) 869-4141.