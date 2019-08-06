Marquette Beautification Committee awarded for outstanding work

MARQUETTE — When you drive around Marquette, you’ve probably seen some of the colorful flower displays. Tonight, the Beautification Committee is being recognized for its work.

Father Marquette Park, Petunia Pandemonium and the Marquette streetscape beautification. Three projects getting attention from the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association.

Barb Kelly, Vice President of the Marquette Beautification Committee shares her inspirational story.

Barb Kelly, Marquette Beautification Committee says, ” I sent in 3 nominations one for Petunia Pandemonium, one for Father Marquette Park, and I also have a business of my own, and we do streetscape gardens as well, so I nominated my business. And then I didn’t hear anything for a long time, and I thought nothing’s happening here, we didn’t win anything. And then all of a sudden, I got a letter saying we had won three in three categories, all three.”

She says it’s not just about flowers it’s also about community.

Kelly continues, ” We were the only city in the Upper Peninsula that won an award, and we were the only city in the whole state that won more than one award, so we’re very proud of ourselves and all the effort it takes to put these projects together.”

After more than forty years with the committee, she continues to see new growth.

” When you’ve worked a good deal of time to make something happen and tried to help your community, and you hope it makes people feel community pride. It is a special thing to receive an award, “says Kelly.

Each winning project receives a decorative metal sign and plaque commemorating the Plant Michigan Green Community Landscape Beautification Award.