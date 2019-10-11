Marquette businesses will ‘pink-out’ the town in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– As part of the American Cancer Society’s Real Yoopers Wear Pink Campaign in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual ‘Paint the Town Pink’ event will be tomorrow, October 12 to raise funds for the cause.

Amy Anderson, the Community Development Manager of the North Central Region for the American Cancer Society spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

The following businesses are participating in Paint the Town Pink:

-Breakers/Stucko’s Pub & Grill – Collecting donation cards for the month of October, pink attire encouraged

-Café Bodega – Donation to the cause & help raise awareness

-Delft Bistro – Special Pink Drinks served by a pink staff

-Donkers – Awareness (Pink Caramel) Apples, ½ proceeds donated to ACS and served by pink servers.

-Flanigan’s Bar – Special Pink Drinks, on-site donations, karaoke at 9:30, and a “Pink-Outfit” contest.

-Harley’s Lounge/Ramada – Wear your pink for breast cancer awareness and “Drink Pink” for the cause. You’ll get $1.00 off Rose Martinis and Rose Wine, plus $1.00 from every Rochester Mills Beer Co. Warrior Goddess donated to ACS.

-The Landmark Inn – (All 3 Establishments going PINK!) Donation cards collected for the month of October. 5:00 pm to Close – a $5.00 donation will be made for any “pink” purchase, also featuring pink cocktails.

-Ore Dock Brewery – Raising awareness & encouraging pink

-Remies – Donation cards available all month, party in pink attire encouraged, “Xanadu” pudding shots, in honor of breast cancer survivor, Olivia Newton John

-906 Sportsbar – Donation cards available 10/12/19 only

-The Wooden Nickel – $20 Pink Wooden Nickel t-shirts (limited qty) & $5.00 Pink Can Koozies (limited qty) All proceeds donated to ACS, Pink Drinks Specials: $4.00 Nickelade & $3.00 Starburst Shots

-Bald Eagle Harley Davidson – B.E.H.D. Can Koozies with proceeds to ACS, and wear pink and receive 15% off officially licensed merchandise.

-Getz’s – U.P. Pink Logo, Cancer Awareness T-shirts & RYWP

Bumper stickers 100% proceeds of both to ACS.

-Embers Credit Union – Saturday collecting donations in house by

Day, and painting the town pink by night.

The Real Yoopers Wear Pink campaign continues throughout the month. Local 3’s Jake Durant is one the ‘Super Yoopers’ in the campaign. He is wearing pink everyday in support of the cause. To donate to his campaign, click here.