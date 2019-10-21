Marquette Chamber of Commerce to dissolve by November 1

Breaking News
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– After nearly five years in operation, the Marquette Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted at its October 4 regular meeting to dissolve, effective November 1, 2019.

The Chamber started in 2015 with a staff of one, and began the Be Local Buy Local program, Marquette 365 Community Calendar, Evolve Creative Chamber, and Ampersand Coworking in downtown Marquette.

The Chamber says these programs will continue unimpeded under the guidance of other organizations in the business community. While these programs have been largely successful, the Chamber model as the founders initially envisioned to cooperatively support the business community of Marquette is not sustainable.

The interim executive director left in early 2019.

