Marquette City Band kicks off summer concert season

Marquette, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette City Band kicks off their summer concert season Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 PM. The band will host its first concert at the Marquette Commons.

Concert goers may park either in the parking lot adjacent to Pathways or the parking lot North of the Commons. Audience members are asked to stay in their vehicles to enjoy the show while following social distancing guidelines. The concerts will also be streamed and available live online. According to Stephen Grugin, Marquette City Band Director, there is plenty of parking for those attending their drive-in concert.

“Our first concert is gonna be a drive-in concert we’ve never had that before, we’re inviting the audience members to park their cars around the Marquette Commons building and just listen to the band play it’ll be amplified so they should be able to hear it pretty well,” said Grugin.

The band will host four additional concerts at the Presque Isle Park, July 4 at 2:00 PM, July 16 at 7:30 PM, July 30 at 7:30 PM and August 6 at 7:30 PM. Each concert will have a different theme and showcase songs both new and familiar to attendees.

“Our first concert we’re going to call it celebrating our heroes. of course, there have been lots of heroes in Marquette the frontline workers, nurses, the people working at the grocery stores at the checkout counters so we want to make sure that we are more or less musically saluting them for all their efforts,” said Grugin.

At Presque Isle Park Band Shell, the benches will be spread out to maintain a six-foot distance from each other. Attendees may bring their own chairs, but should still sit at the recommended distance from others.

“We’re going to make sure the benches where we perform are going to be spaced out so the audience can be socially distanced and so can the band members too,” said Grugin. “The band members are wearing masks until the time that they’re playing and we’re encouraging the audience to also wear a mask we’re asking them to do that.”

Signs reminding concert attendees of the guidelines for social distancing will be placed at the entrances of the Marquette Commons and Presque Isle Park Band Shell. Band members will also maintain distance while performing.

During their Tuesday practice in preparation for their first concert, the band played outdoors behind Lakeview Arena with 6 feet between each person. Two physicians that play in the band have taken the lead in helping to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed effectively. Grugin says they are anxious to provide some live music to the people of Marquette and they feel they can do so safely this summer.

The full schedule for the summer concert season can be found on the Marquette City Band Facebook page or at marquettecityband.com.