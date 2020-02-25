Marquette City Commission approves plan to move forward with public docks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Commission approved a project to provide more public docking access near lower harbor Monday night.

It’s for the reuse of two sets of pilings near the ore dock. The city says they have gone through an extensive process of planning and financing to be able to provide this accessible dock system. Some plans for the project had to be revised due to DNR and EGLE permitting.

“They are the wooden posts that stick up out of the water,” said Mike Angeli, Marquette City Manager. “They’ve been there for probably over 100 years. As part of our acquisition of the Founder’s Landing property about 20 years ago, we agreed that we would either reuse those pilings or pull them out. The commission through research and public input decided to reuse the pilings.”

Once the plan is approved, the hope is to start construction in the spring.