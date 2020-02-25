Marquette City Commission approves plan to move forward with public docks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Commission approved a project to provide more public docking access near lower harbor Monday night.

It’s for the reuse of two sets of pilings near the ore dock. The city says they have gone through an extensive process of planning and financing to be able to provide this accessible dock system. Some plans for the project had to be revised due to DNR and EGLE permitting.

“They are the wooden posts that stick up out of the water,” said Mike Angeli, Marquette City Manager. “They’ve been there for probably over 100 years. As part of our acquisition of the Founder’s Landing property about 20 years ago, we agreed that we would either reuse those pilings or pull them out. The commission through research and public input decided to reuse the pilings.”

Once the plan is approved, the hope is to start construction in the spring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Remarkable Women of the Upper Peninsula Finalist: Joy Polich

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women of the Upper Peninsula Finalist: Joy Polich"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/25/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/25/2020"

Public docks project approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public docks project approved"

Inspiration on the Mississippi

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inspiration on the Mississippi"

Even doctors miss early signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Even doctors miss early signs"

4-H Exploration Days

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-H Exploration Days"